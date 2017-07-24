Moto Z2 Force real-life images confirm rear dual camera setup

Motorola is all set to take the wraps off the Moto Z2 and Moto Z2 Force on July 25 at an event to take place in New York City. So far, we have seen both the smartphones appearing in several leaks.

However, today we will talk about the Moto Z2 Force as some of its real-life images have surfaced online (via GizmoChina). As most of you know, we have already seen press renders of the said device. The latest images allow us to take a look at the upcoming smartphone from both the front and back. Moreover, the right side of the device has been shown as well. So let's find out the details that have been revealed by the images.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Horizontal dual cameras Keeping in line with the speculations, the latest leak shows the Moto Z2 Force sporting a dual camera setup at the back. The camera sensors are placed in a horizontal manner inside a circular camera housing. The cameras are also accompanied by a dual-tone LED flashlight. The bottom portion of the phone's rear panel also seems to have the 16-pin slot for attaching Moto Mods accessories. Capacitive Home Button The front-side of the alleged Moto Z2 Force looks similar to the Moto Z2 Play that was launched last month. Its top and bottom bezels are relatively thicker. The top bezel holds the selfie camera and what appears to be a LED flash, while the bottom bezel has the capacitive Home Button. The power button and the volume rocker are placed on the right side of the smartphone. Expected specifications On the specs front, the Moto Z2 Force is rumored to arrive with a 5.5-inch ShatterShield display that delivers a QHD resolution of 2560×1440 pixels. Powering the device would be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor along with 4GB/6GB of RAM. It is believed to arrive with a water-repellent nanocoating as well. Running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the device might feature 64GB/128GB storage space depending on the market and support up to 2TB expandable storage with a microSD card. Also, the Moto Z2 Force is said to feature a dual 12MP rear camera as well as a 5MP selfie camera at the front. According to a recent report, the smartphone will make use of a 2,730mAh battery for drawing the energy.