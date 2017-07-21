Moto Z2 Force to feature a smaller 2730mAh battery

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto Z2 Force on July 25 at an event to happen in New York City. With a few more days left for the launch of the flagship smartphone, fresh details regarding the same have hit the web.

A recent report by Venture Beat seems to have revealed the marketing material of the upcoming Moto Z2 Force flagship smartphone. The promotional material reveals that the smartphone might feature major improvements in the photography and chipset departments. Previous reports have pointed out at the use of the Snapdragon 835 SoC while the 2016 model came with the Snapdragon 820 SoC.

Also, the Moto Z2 Force is said to feature a dual 12MP rear camera setup while its predecessor came with a single 21MP main camera. Similar to the original Moto Z Force, its successor is also said to feature a 5MP selfie camera at the front. However, the newly leaked image shows the presence of selfie flash along with the front facing camera.

Despite the many improvements, the U.S. variant of the Moto Z2 Force is said to disappoint us. We say so as the report indicates that the smartphone will make use of a 2730mAh battery while the original one uses a capacious 3510mAh battery. If this turns out to be true, the battery in the second generation Moto Z Force will be 22% smaller than the battery used by the original one.

Otherwise, the Moto Z2 Force is likely to arrive with a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p display with the ShatterShield technology. It is believed to arrive with a water-repellent nanocoating as well. Running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the device might feature 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space depending on the region and support up to 2TB expandable storage with a microSD card.