Moto Z3 Play likely coming to India in July first week

Motorola unveiled the Moto Z3 Play smartphone at an event in Brazil earlier this month. While there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the release of this smartphone in India, there are speculations that the same might happen next week.

As per a report by 91mobiles, the Moto Z3 Play could be launched in India in the first week of July. The report doesn't shed light on a specific launch date though. Even its pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed and an official confirmation is awaited.

Expected price in India

The Motorola smartphone carries a price tag of R$ 2,299 in Brazil, which is around Rs. 41,500 in India based on the current exchange rate. In the US, the smartphone carries a pricing of $499 (approx. Rs. 34,000). It also comes bundled with the Battery Moto Mod for this pricing.

Based on the same, there are expectations that the Z3 Play will be priced competitively in India. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 30,000 in the country. And, this pricing makes sense as the yesteryear model, the Moto Z2 Play was launched in the country for Rs. 27,999.

Moto Z3 Play specifications

The Moto Z3 Play adorns a 6-inch Super AMOLED Max Vision display carrying a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display has a 2.5D Gorilla Glass protection. The device features a water-repellent coating too.

Under its hood, the Motorola smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB RAM. It comes in 32GB and 64GB storage variants supporting up to 2TB of additional storage via a microSD card. At its rear, the smartphone flaunts a dual-camera arrangement with 12MP and 5MP sensors with f/1.7 and f/2.2 aperture respectively. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, face filters, beautification mode, wide-angle mode and portrait mode.

Connectivity features on board the Moto Z3 Play include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS, NFC, 4G VoLTE, and a USB Type-C port. The device gets the power from a 3000mAh battery with the TurboPower charger. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.