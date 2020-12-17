Motorola Capri Gets FCC Certification; Battery Capacity, Charging Speed Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola is reportedly working on two budget-centric devices namely the Motorola Capri and the Capri Plus. Now, the Motorola Capri has been spotted on multiple certifications such as FCC, TUV Rheinland, and the UL (Demko), revealing its battery, charging speed. Previously, the smartphone was appeared with the model number XT2127 which revealed that the launch of the upcoming handsets might happen in Q1 2021.

Now, the same model number phone has received the FCC certification which reveals it will be a 4G-enable handset. On the other hand, the TUV Rheinland and UL (Demko) certifications, hints at battery capacity which is said to be a 4,850 mAh rated battery and 10Wcharging tech.

Going by the previous leaks, the handset is said to sport an HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 460 SoC is expected to handle the processing under its hood. Further, the chipset will be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

In terms of imaging, it is expected to offer a quad-camera module consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and another 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it is likely to feature an 8MP selfie camera. Lastly, the connectivity option might include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC.

Moreover, the Motorola Capri Plus is expected to offer a 90Hz display with an HD+ resolution. For optics, the Plus model might include a triple-lens with a combination of a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, the device is said to come with 13MP for selfies.

As of now, not much is known about the upcoming devices. The launch could take place soon as the phone has received various certifications.

