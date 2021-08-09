Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion India Launch Officially Teased: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola Edge 20 series comprising the Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and the Edge 20 Lite models was launched last month in the global market. Recently, the India launch of the Edge 20 series was tipped by tipster Mukul Sharma. He suggested that two devices of the Motorola Edge 20 series will be announced in August in the country. Now, the company has teased the arrival of the Motorola Edge 20 series launch.

When a stunning design, cutting-edge technology meet flagship experience, that is when you #FindYourEdge. Introducing #motorolaedge20. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/LE2beTnRgS — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 8, 2021

Motorola Edge 20 Series India Launch Teased

The official teaser video has revealed that the Indian market will get the Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion. The teaser video also suggests the latter one will be rebranded of the Edge 20 Lite model. As of now, the exact launch date is still under wraps. We expect the brand might launch the handsets by this month.

Motorola Edge 20 Series Features In India

Starting with the Motorola Edge 20, it has a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout to house the front camera sensor. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

The camera sensors include a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 30x digital and 3x optical zoom support. Further, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera, 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Edge 20 Fusion will have similar features as the Edge 20 Lite. Going by this, the Edge 20d Fusion would be launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor combined with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB native storage. The phone will have the same 6.67-inch OLED panel as the standard model; however, it will support a 90Hz refresh rate.

The camera department will be handled by a 108MP main camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it will have the same 32MP lens and also run Android 11 OS as the standard model. However, the Edge 20 Fusion will pack a larger 5,000 mAh battery unit compared to the standard variant and will support 30W fast charging.

Motorola Edge 20 Series Price In India

There is no hint regarding the pricing of the handsets in the country. Considering the price of the international variant, the standard variant is expected to come at around Rs. 40,000, while the Edge 20 Fusion might cost around Rs. 30,000. However, it will be better to wait for official confirmation on the same.

The upcoming devices will be the brand's upper mid-range offerings which are expected to compete with smartphones like the iQOO 7, Oppo Reno 6 Pro, and others with the same specs.

