Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Flipkart Microsite Updated With Full Specifications; What's Different Than Edge 20 Lit News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has announced the launch of the Motorola Edge 20 series in India on August 17. Only two of the models will be introduced in the country including the vanilla Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion. The latter is rumoured to be the rebadged version of the Motorola Edge Lite. However, the device will have a slightly different set of hardware than the international variant. The same has been confirmed by the updated Flipkart listing.

Motorola Edge Fusion Design, Specifications Revealed Via Flipkart

The Motorola 20 Edge Fusion's dedicated microsite on Flipkart has been updated with the entire specifications as well as the design. The device has an identical design to the Motorola Edge Lite, but there are subtle changes in the hardware. The images shared confirms a centrally aligned punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The bezels on the sides and top are thin but are thick at the bottom. The back panel has a square-shaped camera module that houses three sensors and an LED flash. That said about the design; what about the hardware changes which the Edge Fusion brings over Edge 20 Lite. Take a look below:

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Vs Edge 20 Lite: What's Different?

One of the major changes which the Motorola 20 Edge Fusion brings over the Edge 20 Lite is the processor. The former will be launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor instead of the Dimensity 720 processor driving the Edge 20 Lite.

The listing hasn't revealed the configuration details but it might be updated soon. Other specifications mentioned are similar to the Motorola Edge 20 Lite. The listing has detailed the display and camera specifications.

The device will be packed with the same 6.7-inch display which will come with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The punch-hole at the centre will be housing a 32MP selfie camera. The Flipkart listing has also confirmed Android 11 OS.

The device will have a fingerprint scanner mounted at the side panel for security and also 5G connectivity with up to 13 band support. The device is also confirmed to feature a triple-lens 108MP camera module.

The camera setup will also include an 8MP ultrawide camera and a depth lens. The battery capacity isn't mentioned. However, we can expect the same setup as the Edge 20 Lite, i.e, a 5,000 mAh battery.

So, the primary difference between the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion and the Motorola Edge Lite is the processor. The remaining aspects would be identical to the Edge 20 Lite.

