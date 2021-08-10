Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion India Launch Scheduled For August 17; Flipkart Availability Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola recently unveiled its premium Edge 20 smartphone lineup in the global markets comprising three different models. The company is now prepping up to introduce this new Edge series in India as well. As the recent teasers suggested, the brand will be bringing only two of the models this month in the country. The standard Moto Edge 20 and the Moto Fusion are the ones to join Motorola's premium product portfolio in India. The availability details of both smartphones have been confirmed.

When Is Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, Edge 20 India Launch?

The Motorola Edge 20 series is slated for August 17 launch in India. The company will be taking the wraps of both Motorola Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion. The brand itself has confirmed the arrival details of its premium smartphone lineup in the Indian market. While the standard Edge 20 will be identical to the international model, the Edge 20 Fusion is said to be a rebranded version of the Edge 20 Lite but with subtle changes in the hardware.

Where To Buy Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion In India?

Both Motorola Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion will be available for sale via Flipkart in India following the August 17 launch. It is worth mentioning that the e-commerce platform also has created a dedicated microsite for the Motorola Edge series which confirms the upcoming launch. The Flipkart listing and the teasers shared on Motorola's official Instagram handle reveals some of the specifications of both smartphones.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Specifications

As mentioned earlier, the standard Motorola Edge 20 will have the same set of hardware as the international model. The Motorla Edge 20 Fusion which is said to be the rebadged Motorola Edge 20 Lite will have a different processor than the international model. This variant is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor instead of the Snapdragon 720 processor as the global model.

We are not sure of the brand will make any other hardware changes to the device. We'll have to wait for the Flipkart microsite and official teasers to reveal the remaining hardware aspects of this handset. It would be interesting to see in which price bucket the company releases both smartphones in India. But going by the speculations we are looking at the Realme 8 5G and Narzo 30 Pro's rival.

