Motorola Razr 4G, 5G Foldable Phones Get Huge Price Cut In India: Where To Buy

Moto Razr 4G and the Razr 5G are foldable smartphones from Motorola. The former launched back in 2019, while the latter made its debut last year with 5G connectivity. In May, both devices were selling at a huge discount. Now, Motorola has again announced the same price cut for the both models. It seems the new price cut is for a limited time period like last time and both units are currently up for grab on Flipkart.

Moto Razr 4G, 5G Foldable Phones New Price Details

The Motorola Razr 5G is selling for Rs. 89,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model instead of its original price of Rs. 124,999. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 2019 is now available at only Rs. 54,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model.

The 5G model comes in the Polish Graphite color option, while the 4G variant is available in the Noir Black color option. Alongside, buyers will get a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank credit and debit cards, a 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and among others.

Moto Razr 4G Vs Moto Razr 5G: Which One Is Worth Buying?

Both models are quite expensive in terms of their offerings. However, if anyone looking for a foldable phone then this might be the perfect time for you. Now, if you are wondering which of the two variants would be better, let's dive into details.

Both Razr 4G and the Razr 5G come with the same 6.2-inch plastic primary OLED display, while the secondary display measures a 2.7-inch. However, you get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC on the 5G model which is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage, in contrast, the Motorola Razr 4G runs the Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Moreover, the 5G variant also offers an improved camera compared to the 4G model. The Motorola Razr 5G features a 48MP rear camera with OIS support and a 20MP camera front-facing sensor, while the 4G unit sports a 16MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie sensor.

All in all, the 5G connectivity, powerful chipset, and camera features are the plus points for the Moto Razr 5G. However, if you don't want to spend a huge amount can go for the Moto Razr 4G.

