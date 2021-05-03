Motorola Announces Huge Price Cut For Razr 5G, Razr 2019: Which One Should You Buy And Why? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has announced a huge price cuts for both the Motorola Razr 5G and the Razr 2019 during the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. However, the former supports 5G connectivity, while the latter skips. Features of the both handsets include the Snapdragon chipset, pOLED display, 5W TurboPower charging support, and more.

Motorola Razr 5G, Razr 2019 New Price, And Sale Offers

Starting with the Motorola Razr 5G, it is listed with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model instead of its previous price Rs. 109,999. On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 2019 was priced at Rs. 74,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM model which will now cost ​Rs. 54,999. The 5G model is available in the Polish Graphite color option, while the Razr 2019 is selling in the Noir Black color option.

Alongside, Flipkart is also offering an additional 10 percent discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and credit/debit EMI transactions, up to Rs .500 for HDFC Bank Debit card users. There is also 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Besides, if you are buying the Motorola Razr 5G and the Razr (2019), you can buy the Mi Smart Speaker, Google Nest Mini, and Lenovo Smart Clock Essential at a discount price of Rs. 1,999.

Motorola Razr 5G Vs Razr 2019: Which One Should You Buy?

The Motorola Razr 5G is a bit expensive than the Razr 2019 smartphone. So, if you want to get foldable phone but don't want to spend huge amount then can consider the Razr 2019. However, features like improved camera, battery life, powerful chipset, 5G connectivity will be plus points of the Motorola Razr 5G.

Both smartphones have the same 6.2-inch plastic primary OLED display, while the secondary display measures a 2.7-inch. However, the Motorola Razr 5G runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM, while the Motorola Razr 2019 is based on the Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Moreover, you get a 48MP rear camera with OIS support and a 20MP camera front camera sensor on the Motorola Razr 5G. On the other hand, the Razr 2019 has a 16MP rear and a 5MP selfie shooter.

