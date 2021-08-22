Motorola Edge 20 India Sale Gets Postponed; What's The Reason? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has officially unveiled its premium mid-range smartphone lineup in India called the Edge 20. The Edge 20 Fusion has went official alongside the standard variant in the new series. During the launch, the company confirmed the Motorola Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion's online availability via Flipkart. The standard model was scheduled to go on sale, while the Edge 20 Fusion was on August 17. It seems that the vanilla model has met the same fate as the Mi 11 Ultra in India. It isn't going up for sale next week as announced earlier.

Why Is Motorola Edge 20 Sale Delayed In India?

As mentioned above, Motorola had slated the Edge 20's first sale on August 24. However, the brand has now revealed the device won't be available on the previously announced date. The company in a statement confirmed the unavailability of the Edge 20 in India owing to some "unforeseen circumstances".

The exact reason has been unspecified. However, the global chipset shortage could be the reason why Motorola cancelled the Edge 20's sale in India. The company has also not revealed any new sale date for the latest premium mid-range smartphone.

Same Fate As The Mi 11 Ultra?

It is worth mentioning that Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra which has been one of the most anticipated flagships remained off-shelves for long post its official launch in India. Back then Xiaomi also had cited unforeseen circumstances as the primary reason for the delay in sales.

The Motorola Edge 20's sales are also delayed due to the same 'unforeseen circumstances' which suggests the device might meet the same fate as the Mi 11 Ultra. That's the delayed and uncertain availability we are speaking of.

Will Motorola Edge 20 Fusion's Sale Also Delayed In India?

Motorola has currently confirmed the delay only in the sales of Edge 20 and not the Edge 20 Fusion. The latter's first sale isn't likely to be delayed. The brand would have notified of the Edge 20 Fusion's stocks unavailability alongside the vanilla variant itself. Since there have been no announcements related to the same, it would be safe to assume the Edge 20 Fusion sales will go live on August 27 itself and not later.

Best Mobiles in India