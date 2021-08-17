Motorola Edge 20 Fusion First Impressions: The Good, The Bad & The X-Factor

The Good

Smooth Performance- Stock Android With Guaranteed Updates

Software alone is a big reason to consider buying a Moto smartphone since Motorola is the only handset manufacturer to offer feature-packed smartphones with almost stock Android software. Nokia also offers stock Android software out-of-the-box but its handsets seriously lack latest hardware and smooth performance. The new Moto devices run on the Motorola's signature near stock version of Android 11 and come with a promise of an assured update to Android 12 & 13 and two years of security updates.

Since there are no unwanted preloaded apps or bloatware on the Edge 20 Fusion, you won't see any insignificant notifications or advertisements.

Capable Hardware

The phone feels fluid and very responsive, even faster than the OnePlus Nord CE and most mid-range smartphones from the house of Samsung. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 800U and comes in two RAM options- 6GB and 8GB. We are testing the 6GB + 128GB version of the Edge 20 Fusion. We liked the new ‘Ready For' software feature that seamlessly syncs your phone to a big screen giving you access to the phone's useful features on a smart TV. More on this in our full review.

Good Display For Video Streaming, Reading & Gaming

The Edge 20 Fusion offers a big and vibrant AMOLED panel, which serves well for video playback, gaming, and other day-to-day phone-related jobs such as web browsing, reading e-books, etc. It's a 10-bit FHD+ OLED with HDR10 support offering immersive visuals.

The UI navigation is also fluid and the screen feels responsive, thanks to the 90Hz refresh rate. We streamed some videos on OTT platforms and played some games on the handset and liked the visual feedback of the OLED panel. We will run some more tests to evaluate the panel's performance in our detailed review.

Expandable Memory, 3.5mm Audio Jack & IP52 Rated Body

Motorola also hasn't made any compromises on basics. The Edge 20 Fusion comes equipped with a hybrid SIM card slot that allows for either two nano-SIM cards or one SIM card and a microSD card for memory expansion to up to 512GB.

You also get a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C charging port, and Wi-Fi 2.4 GHz/5 GHz support. Importantly, the phone's body is IP52 rated for protection against water splashes and dust particles. It's not a class-leading IP rating but would still offer some degree of protection from water-dust damage.

Decent Camera Hardware

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion boasts a triple-lens camera system comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor that doubles up as a macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. The main camera records videos in 4K UHD (30fps), FHD (60/30fps), Slow motion UHD (120fps), FHD (120fps), HD (240fps).

The wide-angle lens records in FHD (30fps), while the front camera has a 32MP f/2.25 aperture sensor. On the software side, the camera app is pretty loaded and offers some useful modes such as Live filters, Group selfies, Cutout, Cinematography, Dual Capture, Spot Color, etc.

The camera output seemed decent in outdoor lighting and these are some of the most interesting camera modes in this respective price bracket. You will get to read more about the Edge 20 Fusion's camera in our comprehensive review.

5,000mAh Battery Unit (30W Fast-Charging)

The Edge 20 Fusion is fuelled by a big 5,000 mAh battery cell that can take some beating. The battery lasted for a bit longer than a full day in my usage, which involves some gameplay, Twitter, camera usage, multimedia, lots of calls, and day-to-day tasks.

If you use your smartphone moderately, the Edge 20 Fusion's big battery will easily last for a day and a half. As far as the charging is concerned, the phone ships with a 30W fast-charger, which offers decent charging speeds but isn't as fast as what some competition devices have to offer.

The Bad

The Edge 20 Fusion is not an ideal device for one-hand use. It is big, bulky, and looks a bit boring in comparison to what rival brands are offering in 2021. If you prefer handy devices, the Edge 20 Fusion isn't for you, and that big 6.67-inch display is to be blamed.

But if you are fond of big-screen devices or as we use to call them-phablets, the Edge 20 Fusion's size won't be an issue. The handset is available in Electric Graphite and Cyber Teal color options and I think some more vibrant color options might add some visual flair to this slightly dated-looking design.

Moving on, the Edge 20 Fusion lacks a stereo speaker setup and the bottom-firing speaker isn't mind-blowing. Thankfully, the 3.5mm audio jack comes in handy to experience loss-less music. Also, the 30W fast-charging takes a bit longer than usual to refuel the battery from flat to 100% since the phone has a humongous 5,000mAh battery cell (4,931mAh to be precise).

The X-Factor

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion's X-Factor lies in the fact that it nails the basics in almost all important aspects. The mid-range phone supports 13 5G bands, supports dual 5G SIM connectivity, runs on Stock Android, and offers a vibrant 90Hz 10-bit AMOLED display.

There's a 108MP triple-lens camera on-board and a massive 5,000 mAh battery that can easily last a day even with heavy usage. You also get a 3.5m audio jack, IP52 rated body, and a promise of guaranteed software and security updates. The entire package makes for an X-Factor here.

Should You Consider Buying the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion?

Absolutely! If you were planning to buy a feature-packed mid-range 5G smartphone with stock Android software, the new Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is the device to go for. You will experience the goodness of stock Android along with trending features such as a fluid 90Hz display, long-lasting battery life, and a promise of fast connectivity when the 5G networks start rolling out in the country.

The Edge 20 Fusion is priced at Rs. 21,499 for the 6/128GB variant and Rs. 22,999 for the 8/128GB version. Motorola also mentioned that the Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion customers will also get access to premium support services in select cities and cases. These services include- customer walk-in same day repair, pickup & drop services, 24/7 support+, priority IVR support with dedicated agents and priority service desks.