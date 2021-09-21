ENGLISH

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro India Launch Officially Teased; Expected Launch Date, Features & Price

    By
    |

    Last month, Motorola launched the Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion in India. However, the brand skipped the Edge 20 Pro, which is the premium model of the Edge series. Now, it seems the Pro model is all set to debut in the Indian market. The brand has officially teased the arrival of the upcoming Moto Edge 20 Pro.

     
    Motorola Edge 20 Pro India Launch Officially Teased

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro India Launch Officially Teased

    The brand took to its social media handles to share a teaser that shows the camera module of the upcoming smartphone. However, the exact name and launch date of the device is still under curtains. But the smartphone has been teased as ''Ultimate Pro'' and the camera module design also makes us believe it is none other than the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

    As far as the launch date is concerned, the Flipkart listing has confirmed Motorola will launch a smartphone on October 1. It doesn't specify the device name; however, tipster Mukul Sharma was confirmed the Motorola Edge 20 Pro will be launching on Oct 1 in India.

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro Features In India

    The Motorola Edge 20 Pro is believed to offer a similar set of features in the country as the international market. To recall, the smartphone was launched with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and SGS eye protection certification.

    The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The smartphone comes with a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP periscope sensor with 50x digital and 5x optical zoom. Upfront, it offers a 32MP front-facing camera sensor. Other features include a 4,500 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging, Android 11 OS, 5G connectivity, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and so on.

     

    Motorola Edge 20 Pro Expected Price In India

    The Moto Edge 20 Pro was announced at EUR 699.99 (around Rs. 61,000) in the international market. However, it is expected to be priced cheaper than the international variant as the European market price is always higher than the Indian market due to tax.

    Considering this, the Edge 20 Pro is likely to come between Rs. 40,000 and 45,000. However, it will be better to take this as speculations until official info reveals. Further, the phone is believed to compete with smartphones like the OnePlus 9R and the iQOO 7.

    Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 17:34 [IST]
