Motorola Edge 20 Pro India Launch Confirmed; Expected Price, Launch Date

Motorola recently announced the Edge 20 and the Edge 20 Fusion in the country. However, the brand is yet to reveal the top-end Edge 20 Pro model. Now, it seems the Pro model is also coming soon. To recall, the Edge 20 Pro was launched last month alongside the other two models.

We will launch the edge 20 pro soon https://t.co/5dURsQXWql — Prashanth Mani (@PrashanthMani10) August 17, 2021

Motorola Edge 20 Pro India Launch

The news was confirmed by the Country Head of Motorola India, Prashanth Mani. He has replied to a tweet by a user (@gauravh1) who said ''Wish the Edge 20 Pro would have been launched too in India.'' The company's executive only mentions the device will launch soon in the country. The exact launch date is yet to be announced.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Features In India

We expect the Indian variant will offer similar features as the international variant. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and SGS eye protection certification.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. The camera sensors on the Edge 20 Pro include a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and an 8MP periscope sensor with 50x digital and 5x optical zoom.

There is a 32MP front-facing camera sensor for selfies. Moreover, the handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery unit that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging. Other features include Android 11 OS, 5G connectivity, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and so on.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Price In India

The device is expected to cost cheaper compared to the international variant. Since the European market price tag is slightly higher than the Indian market for tax. We expect the device could arrive under Rs. 40,000 segment. However, it will be better to take this as speculations.

Further, the Edge 20 with the SD870 chip and a 144Hz display is believed to be a great competitor to the smartphones like the OnePlus 9R and the iQOO 7. Lastly, the handset might come with the same Blue Vegan Leather and Iridescent color as the European model.

