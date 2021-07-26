Motorola Edge 20 Series Launch Scheduled For August 5; Features We Know So Far News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola's upcoming Moto Edge 20 series is ready to hit the shelves as the company's premium mid-range smartphone lineup soon. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro has made appearances online alongside the standard Edge 20 on several platforms including TENAA. The lineup is also said to bring along the Motorola Edge 20 Lite. Recently, the design and specifications of the standard variant were tipped. Now, the company has officially confirmed the Edge 20 series' launch date.

When Is Motorola Edge 20 Series Officially Launching?

Motorola itself has announced the launch of its premium mid-range Edge 20 series on August 5, 2020. The company confirmed the debut of the Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and the Edge 20 Lite via its official handle on Weibo. The new lineup will be introduced in China initially before making a global debut.

The launch event is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm local time 5.00 (AM) IST. The teaser poster only hints at the launch date and the event time, no other detail has been shared. Thanks to the rumors and the leaks, the key features of both the standard and the Pro model have been revealed.

Motorola Edge 20 Series: Features We Know Of?

The upcoming Motorola Edge 20 series is teased to be the premium-mid-range smartphone lineup featuring a 108MP primary camera sensor and 120Hz display. The standard Motorola Edge 20 is leaked with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

In addition to the 108MP primary camera, the rear panel is said to feature a 16MP secondary sensor and an 8MP lens. The device will have a Snapdragon 778 processor with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The storage capacity tipped is 128GB and 256GB.

The unit is said to be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, however, the fast charging capacity is yet to be revealed. The Motorola Edge 20 Pro has also been spotted at the NBTC certification which confirms its imminent launch.

This model is expected to be powered by an upgraded Snapdragon 870 processor. The display specs would likely be the same as the standard model. Both smartphones will ship with Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

Best Mobiles in India