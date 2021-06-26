Motorola Edge 20 Series Massive Leak: 108MP Cameras, Snapdragon 778G Chip Confirmed

Motorola Edge 20 Series Leak: Berlin, Berlin NA Expected Features

Going into the details, popular tipster Even Blass revealed the smartphone codenamed Kyoto is allegedly the Motorola Edge 20 Lite. The tipster has now revealed several important specs of the other devices part of the series, starting with the Motorola Edge 20 Berlin and the Berlin NA devices.

Here, Blass says the Berlin device will hit the global markets including India, while the Berlin NA device will be hitting the North American boundary. The tipster suggests the Motorola Edge 20 Berlin NA (North America) will flaunt a 6.78-inch display with 1080 x 2460 pixels resolution. The Berlin model will pack a slightly smaller 6.67-inch 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution display.

Both smartphones will flaunt a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout in the center. The report further suggests both Motorola Edge 20 Berlin models will include a 108MP triple camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera. Particularly, the Motorola Edge 20 Berlin NA would include an 8MP wide-angle or a macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The other Berlin model would include a 16MP wide-angle or macro shooter and an 8MP telephoto camera.

The Motorola Edge 20 Berlin models would draw power from the Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB default storage. The global edition would also include a 4,000 mAh battery, while the Berlin NA would pack a larger 5,000 mAh battery. Like all Motorola smartphones, these too would run Android 11 OS out-of-the-box, a Google Assistant button, and so on.

Motorola Edge 20 Series: Pstar, Kyoto Model Details Leaked

The other two models of the Motorola Edge 20 series include devices Pstar and Kyoto. Both smartphones are tipped for the global markets including India however, they could miss arriving in the North American market. The Motorola Edge 20 Pstar is also codenamed Sierra and will allegedly flaunt a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Motorola Edge 20 Kyoto model is tipped to flaunt a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution display with a similar 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Motorola Edge 20 Pstar will draw power from the Snapdragon 870 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Kyoto variant will allegedly pack the Dimensity 720 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The cameras on the two smartphones will once again include a 108MP triple-camera setup. Apparently, the Motorola Edge 20 Pstar model in China will include a smaller 16MP selfie camera while the global variant will pack a 32MP sensor. The same goes for the Kyoto model. The Motorola Edge Kyoto model will also include a 5,000 mAh battery while the Pstar will include one with a 4,500 mAh capacity. Other overlapping features between the two models include a Google Assistant button and stock Android 11 OS.

Motorola Edge 20 Series Launch: What To Expect?

Motorola is upping its smartphone game with the new Edge 20 series. With 108MP cameras and powerful chipsets, even for the Lite model - the new Motorola Edge 20 series will surely make an impressive entry to the market. While the pricing is still under wraps, one can expect it to be competitively priced to take on other players. The launch of the Motorola Edge 20 series is still under wraps, but we can expect an official announcement soon.