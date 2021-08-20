Motorola Edge (2021) With 108MP Triple Camera Announced; When Can We Expect India Launch? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Post the launch of the Edge 20 series, Motorola has launched another device in the Edge series called the Edge (2021). The device has been launched in the US and is yet to make its global debut. Unlike the previous-gen Motorola Edge whose curved display was a highlight, the new model features a flat panel. The device does bring some other upgrades over its precursor. Following are the specifications and pricing details:

Motorola Edge (2021): Upgrades To Check Out

The Motorola Edge (2021) has a 6.8-inch flat LCD display with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The panel offers 1080 x 2460 pixels FHD+ resolution, 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 20:5:9 aspect ratio. The display is also hdr 10 certified and supports a higher 144Hz screen refresh rate.

The Motorola Edge (2021) features a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. We have seen a similar setup with the previous-generation model. The main camera is combined with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor that has 119-degree FoV and a 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

There is a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling with an f/2.25 aperture. The Motorola Edge (2021) is launched with the Snapdragon 778G processor. The premium mid-range octa-core Qualcomm chipset is supported by Adreno 642L GPU and 8GB RAM.

The Edge (2021) has come with a 256GB storage capacity. The smartphone has 5G network support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity. For security, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset has been pre-installed with Android 11 OS.

The smartphone also has IP52 certification making it water and dust resistant. The Motorola Edge (2021) has a 5,000 mAh battery that gets 30W fast charging support.

Motorola Edge (2021) Price And Sale

The Motorola Edge (2021) has been tagged at $699 for the single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. This amount roughly translates to Rs. 52,000 in Indian currency. The device will be available in a single Nebula Blue color option. The device is going up for pre-orders starting August 23 in the US.

When Can We Expect Motorola Edge (2021) In India?

Motorola has just introduced the Motorola Edge 20 series in the Indian market, but there is no word available on the Edge (2021)'s launch. The timeline would be hard to guess, but if the company plans to bring this handset to the country, we might see a launch this year.

