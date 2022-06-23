Motorola Edge 30 Lite First Official Image Leaked; Pricing & Specifications News oi-Akshay Kumar

Motorola Edge 30 Lite has been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. Now, the phone's first official image of the smartphone has been leaked on the interwebs. Reliable gadget tipster Evan Blass aka @Evleaks has revealed the first look at the Motorola Edge 30 Lite. In addition, the leakster has tipped a handful of specifications of the upcoming Motorola offering.

Motorola Edge 30 Lite Design Revealed

As seen in the photo, the Motorola Edge 30 Lite will be featuring a completely different rear design as compared to the Edge 30 and the Edge 30 Pro. Codenamed Miami, the Edge 30 Lite will be featuring a rectangular camera island at the rear with two lenses and a dual-LED flash unit. To compare, the vanilla and Pro versions of the Edge 30 offer a triple primary camera module on the back.

The Motorola Edge 30 Lite's camera module also has text, which confirms that the primary camera will utilize a 64MP sensor with OIS. The other shooter is expected to be a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone appears to have a plastic rear panel with a dot pattern. The Moto emblem is in the middle, while the bottom has the Motorola branding. The fingerprint sensor is expected to be placed below the power button on the right side.

Motorola Edge 30 Lite Key Specs Tipped

As per Blass, the Motorola Edge 30 Lite will be offering a 6.28-inch pOLED display, which will offer a high 120Hz screen refresh rate. The phone is tipped to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor. The chipset will be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage.

The Motorola Edge 30 Lite will be fuelled by a 4,020 mAh battery, which could support either 18W or 33W fast charging. For selfies, the handset could be equipped with a 32MP shooter. Furthermore, the phone is tipped to be available in as many as four color models - Moonless Night, Very Peri, Opal Silver, and Green Fig.

Edge 30 Lite Could Launch Alongside Edge 30 Ultra

The Edge 30 Lite is rumored to launch in the near future. The phone is expected to be introduced alongside the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (Frontier) flagship, which is said to flaunt a massive 200MP camera. Previous reports have indicated that the base variant of the Edge 30 Lite will be priced at 399 Euro, which roughly translates into Rs. 33,000.

