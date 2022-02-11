Motorola Edge 30 Pro To Pack Stylus And Folio That Doubles As Kickstand News oi-Vivek

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is currently the most powerful smartphone with a stylus. Motorola is also prepping to compete against the same with its upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Pro, powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Evleaks, the known smartphone leaker, has now shared pictures of the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Pro. Along with the pictures of the smartphone, he has also shared the renders of the official accessories such as a folio case and a stylus.

Unlike the Galaxy S22 Ultra, where the stylus is an integral part of the smartphone, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will not come included with an S-Pen. Although the company might include the stylus in the box, one should carry the same separately, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Coming back to the official folio case, it seems to be a multi-purpose accessory, which has a slit at the front, which allows the phone to showcase content via the always-on-display technology. Similarly, the case can also be used as a stand to keep the smartphone on a tablet to watch videos and movies.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is a yet-to-be-announced smartphone, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The device is speculated to come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. In terms of software, the phone will ship with Android 12 OS with stock Android UI.

The phone will come with multiple storage options with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The phone does not microSD card slot but it does have a dual nano-SIM card slot with support for a 5G network on both slots. The phone will also support technologies like WiFi 6e and Bluetooth 5.2.

How Much Will It Cost?

In terms of pricing, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro might cost around Rs. 60,000 in India and is expected to be the premium offering, which will compete against the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro or even the Samsung Galaxy S22+ featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

