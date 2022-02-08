New Motorola Edge Launching On February 24 In India; Is it The Motorola Edge 30 Pro? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola has been on a launching spree, releasing multiple devices in the Indian market. It looks like the company isn't slowing down just yet as we might be getting a new Motorola Edge smartphone. The company took to its social media handles to share the details of the upcoming phone, including its launch date.

Motorola Edge Launch Date Announced

The new Motorola Edge will be arriving in India on February 24. From the looks of it, this could be the brand new Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which is the rebranded Moto Edge X30, the first smartphone to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. The Motorola India Twitter handle has confirmed a new Motorola Edge smartphone will be arriving on February 24.

It appears the company is teasing the Motorola Edge 30 Pro flagship smartphone. The Twitter post only highlights a smartphone frame with a city skyline in the background. Hashtags #findyouredge and #hellomoto were also part of the post. Apart from this, the post doesn't reveal the smartphone name or the time of the launch event.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch: What To Expect?

Many believe the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Pro is the rebranded Moto Edge X30 as spotted at several certifications and listing websites. If that's the case, one can expect similar features with a few tweaks. For all we know, the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Pro will flaunt a similar 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution.

The alleged Motorola Edge 30 Pro will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor unlike the side-mounted one on the Moto Edge X30. Under the hood, we can expect the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A 5,000 mAh battery with 68W fast charging support was also tipped.

The original Moto Edge X30 launched with a triple-camera setup with two 50MP cameras for main and ultra-wide shots, along with a 2MP depth sensor. There was also a powerful 60MP selfie camera in the front. One can expect a similar setup on the upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Pro.

The upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Pro launch is still a few days away, which gives the company ample time to release teasers. The pricing, availability, and other details will also be revealed in the coming days.

