Motorola Edge+ Appears At Bluetooth SIG; Launch Possible Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

At the MWC 2020, Motorola was expected to unveil its Edge smartphone series. But since the event got canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, its launch got delayed. Lately, the Motorola Edge and the Edge+ have been doing rounds online and we have got some idea on the hardware. Now, the latter has been certified online which confirms its existence and upcoming launch.

The Motorola Edge+ has cleared its certification from the Bluetooth SIG mobile authentication platform. The device is spotted with the XT2061-1 model number. The listing also notes the device's moniker, i.e, the Motorola Edge+ adding to the list of the first official sighting.

But sadly, the Bluetooth SIG listing of the device doesn't reveal any details on the hardware. So, we will have to currently rely on the rumors until we get some official confirmation on the same. And if the leaks are to believed, then the Motorola Edge will be a premium smartphone lineup by the company which as the name suggests will offer curved waterfall-style display.

The Motorola Edge+ is further said to be a 5G enabled smartphone which will be driven by the Qualcomm's premium Snapdragon 865 processor. The handset is expected to house three cameras on the rear panel equipped with a 108MP primary sensor.

The device has been earlier leaked with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that is said to offer a 90HZ refresh rate. Also, there will be a punch-hole placed on the top-left for the selfie camera. It is speculated to pack a 25MP snapper upfront that will handle the selfie department.

The handset is said to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and will offer some standard connectivity features like the USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The handset is likely to draw its fuel via a 5,170 mAh battery unit.

via

Best Mobiles in India