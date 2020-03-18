Motorola Edge+ New Renders Show Stunning Curved Design And 108MP Rear Camera News oi-Rohit Arora

Motorola Edge+ has been making rounds on the internet from quite a while now. It was expected to launch at the MWC 2020 but since the event got cancelled due to Coronavirus outbreak, the company will unveil likely unveil the handset online for the audience. The Edge+ is going to be the company's flagship smartphone for the year 2020 and is expected to perform even better than the naively priced Moto Razr foldable smartphone.

We have been tracking the Motorola Edge+ from a while now and already know that the smartphone will be powered by the best-in-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with oodles of RAM and ROM. The new leaked renders, courtesy popular tipster Evan Blass, give a good glimpse of the flagship smartphone's design and the rear camera setup. The high-resolution renders show a stunning curved-display design, distinctive color variants and a massive rear camera setup.

Going by the leaked renders, the Motorola Edge+ will flaunt a curved dual-edge display with a miniscule punch-hole at the top-left corner. The tall front panel with curved edges and narrow bezels reminds us of the Vivo Nex 3. The smartphone is expected to flaunt a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate.

The Motorola Edge+ renders suggest two distinctive gradient shades- Red and Blue. The rear panel shows a vertically aligned triple-lens camera setup which is expected to offer a massive 108MP primary sensor. Some reports suggest that the camera setup will support dual OIS and laser autofocus. It remains to be seen whether the camera setup will offer 8K video recording support and long field digital zoom, like the recently launched Samsung Galaxy flagships. The punch-hole camera on the front will likely offer a 25MP selfie camera.

Interestingly, the new leaked renders also show a 3.5mm headphone jack which is certainly going to please consumers who still prefer the conventional audio jack on smartphones. The smartphone seems to have a thick body which hints towards a possible leak suggesting a big 5170mAH battery cell with fast-charging support.

Overall, the Motorola Edge+ is shaping up to be a flagship smartphone worth waiting for. We will keep you posted for the official launch of the smartphone and the pricing for the Indian market.

