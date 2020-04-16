Motorola Edge Leaked Live Image Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Gradient Design News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola is gearing up for the launch of its flagship Edge series on April 22. Both the upcoming Motorola Edge and the Edge+ are said to be 5G offerings packed with some potent hardware. It is said to feature a curved waterfall display. We have been coming across various leaks surrounding the upcoming handsets. Now, a live image of the standard Motorola Edge has surfaced showing the design of the rear panel.

The Motorola Edge's leaked live image has been shared by Pricebaba. Going by the leaked image, the device will feature a gradient rear panel which likely will be made out using glass material. The device is further seen sporting triple cameras which are aligned vertically on the top left.

The laser autofocus unit is placed right below the three sensors, while the LED flash unit is adjacent to the cameras. The Moto logo is etched at the center of the back panel and seems like it won't double up as a fingerprint scanner this time.

The live image also confirms the camera specifications. The device will be packed with a 64MP primary sensor which will be accompanied by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. As for the expected hardware, Motorola is said to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor to power the Moto Edge.

The standard Motorola Edge is said to launch with a 6.67-inch OLED display that will offer an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The extremely curved edges is one of the key highlights. The device is speculated to feature a 25MP snapper up front for selfies. It is likely to launch with the Android 10 OS.

The 5G handset is said to come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and NFC connectivity options. A 4,500 mAh battery unit is said to drive the handset which will make use of fast charging tech.

