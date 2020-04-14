ENGLISH

    Motorola Edge With Waterfall Display Making Debut On April 22

    By
    |

    Motorola's upcoming Edge series is one of the most anticipated flagship series by the company in the coming months. The Lenovo-backed brand was expected to announce the Motorola Edge and the Motorola Edge+ with a waterfall display at the MWC 2020 technology trade fair. But, due to the coronavirus outbreak situations and the event getting canceled, the launch was also postponed. Now, the company has tipped the arrival of one of its smartphones.

    Motorola Edge With Waterfall Display Making Debut On April 22

     

    Motorola Edge Official Launch Date

    Motorola took to Twitter to reveal that one of the smartphones from the flagship Moto Edge series is arriving on April 22, 2020. In the wake of the coronavirus epidemic situation, this event will also be hosted online starting at 11:00 AM CT which is around 9:30 PM in India.

    However, the company hasn't revealed whether it will be introducing the standard Edge or the Edge+ variant. Also, the company has not teased any feature besides the waterfall display. But, the leaks have tipped some of the features which we can expect from the Motorola Edge series.

    According to the previous leaks, the Motorola Edge+ is said to launch as a 5G handset packed with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The handset is further speculated to ship with a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel that is said to offer a 90Hz refresh rate.

    Its waterfall design is said to be one of the highlight features. Besides, the display will feature a punch-hole on the top-left corner for the selfie camera. A leaked render of the Motorola Edge+ in the past suggested a triple-lens camera setup on the back panel arranged vertically. The leak suggested a 108MP primary camera sensor.

     

    The details on the remaining sensors are at large. However, the primary sensor could be accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a macro or depth sensor. The punch-hole is said to accommodate a 25MP camera to capture selfies and make/receive video calls. The device could be packed with a 5,170 mAh battery unit with support for fast charging.

    motorola news smartphones
    Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 11:04 [IST]
