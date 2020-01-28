Motorola Edge Plus Geekbench Listing Tips 12GB RAM, Android 10 OS News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

A new Motorola smartphone has been spotted at Geekbench. The Lenovo-backed brand is said to be working on the Motorola Edge Plus which will be a flagship offering by the company. The device was first tipped by Evan Blass. The tipster had revealed support for a stylus on the upcoming handset along with some of the hardware. Now, the Geekbench listing also suggests some of the key internals.

The Motorola Edge Plus Geekbench listing reveals the latest Android 10 OS. The company has offered stock Android experience on its previous smartphones. The upcoming handset shouldn't be an exception. While the listing doesn't mention the name of the processor, it suggests a Qualcomm chipset with eight cores and 1.8GHz base frequency.

The device will ship with 12GB RAM as per the Geekbench listing. However, the details on the storage capacity are yet to be announced. In terms of benchmark performance, the device has scored 4106 points in the single-core and 12823 points in the multi-core tests. Apart from the aforementioned features, the Geekbench listing doesn't specify any other hardware details.

The primary features of the Motorola Edge Plus are yet to be suggested by the leaks. However, the device has been tipped to sport a punch-hole display that will have curved edges. The bezels surrounding the display are said to be narrow, but the chin could be slightly thick. Also, there will be support for a stylus.

The device is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor. This is the latest flagship processor by Qualcomm that supports 5G connectivity. So, if the Motorola Edge Plus makes use of this processor, it is likely to launch with 5G network support.

We are waiting for the rumor mill to churn out details on the display, camera, and battery features of the upcoming Motorola flagship device. The details might hit the web anytime soon and we will keep you posted on the same.

