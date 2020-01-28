Just In
- 38 min ago Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3 Pegged For MWC 2020 Launch: Key Specs, Price Leak
-
- 52 min ago Samsung Galaxy A41 Tipped To Sport Smaller Battery: Report
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Tipped To Go OnSale From March 6
- 2 hrs ago Qubo Smart Indoor Camera And Smart Plugins Review: AI Takes It To Another Level
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Shilpa Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh And Kubbra Sait Raise Temperature With Their Fashionable Outfits
- Sports Ben Arfa signs short-term deal with Real Valladolid
- Movies Dhanush Shares First Still From His Upcoming Film Karnan! Pic Inside
- Automobiles Bajaj CT100 And Platina BS6 Models Launched In India At Rs 40,794: Specs & Features
- Finance India Post To Block Old ATM Cards From 1 Feb
- News Anti-CAA stir: Sharjeel Imam arrested on sedition charges for inflammatory speeches at AMU
- Travel 8 Best Places To Visit In Gujarat In 2020
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
Motorola Edge Plus Geekbench Listing Tips 12GB RAM, Android 10 OS
A new Motorola smartphone has been spotted at Geekbench. The Lenovo-backed brand is said to be working on the Motorola Edge Plus which will be a flagship offering by the company. The device was first tipped by Evan Blass. The tipster had revealed support for a stylus on the upcoming handset along with some of the hardware. Now, the Geekbench listing also suggests some of the key internals.
The Motorola Edge Plus Geekbench listing reveals the latest Android 10 OS. The company has offered stock Android experience on its previous smartphones. The upcoming handset shouldn't be an exception. While the listing doesn't mention the name of the processor, it suggests a Qualcomm chipset with eight cores and 1.8GHz base frequency.
The device will ship with 12GB RAM as per the Geekbench listing. However, the details on the storage capacity are yet to be announced. In terms of benchmark performance, the device has scored 4106 points in the single-core and 12823 points in the multi-core tests. Apart from the aforementioned features, the Geekbench listing doesn't specify any other hardware details.
The primary features of the Motorola Edge Plus are yet to be suggested by the leaks. However, the device has been tipped to sport a punch-hole display that will have curved edges. The bezels surrounding the display are said to be narrow, but the chin could be slightly thick. Also, there will be support for a stylus.
The device is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor. This is the latest flagship processor by Qualcomm that supports 5G connectivity. So, if the Motorola Edge Plus makes use of this processor, it is likely to launch with 5G network support.
We are waiting for the rumor mill to churn out details on the display, camera, and battery features of the upcoming Motorola flagship device. The details might hit the web anytime soon and we will keep you posted on the same.
-
19,990
-
21,997
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,660
-
1,06,900
-
15,695
-
36,990
-
71,990
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,875
-
14,870
-
63,900
-
34,660
-
47,599
-
28,990
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
12,000