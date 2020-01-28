ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Motorola Edge Plus Geekbench Listing Tips 12GB RAM, Android 10 OS

    By
    |

    A new Motorola smartphone has been spotted at Geekbench. The Lenovo-backed brand is said to be working on the Motorola Edge Plus which will be a flagship offering by the company. The device was first tipped by Evan Blass. The tipster had revealed support for a stylus on the upcoming handset along with some of the hardware. Now, the Geekbench listing also suggests some of the key internals.

    Motorola Edge Plus Geekbench Listing Tips 12GB RAM, Android 10 OS

     

    The Motorola Edge Plus Geekbench listing reveals the latest Android 10 OS. The company has offered stock Android experience on its previous smartphones. The upcoming handset shouldn't be an exception. While the listing doesn't mention the name of the processor, it suggests a Qualcomm chipset with eight cores and 1.8GHz base frequency.

    The device will ship with 12GB RAM as per the Geekbench listing. However, the details on the storage capacity are yet to be announced. In terms of benchmark performance, the device has scored 4106 points in the single-core and 12823 points in the multi-core tests. Apart from the aforementioned features, the Geekbench listing doesn't specify any other hardware details.

    The primary features of the Motorola Edge Plus are yet to be suggested by the leaks. However, the device has been tipped to sport a punch-hole display that will have curved edges. The bezels surrounding the display are said to be narrow, but the chin could be slightly thick. Also, there will be support for a stylus.

    The device is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor. This is the latest flagship processor by Qualcomm that supports 5G connectivity. So, if the Motorola Edge Plus makes use of this processor, it is likely to launch with 5G network support.

    We are waiting for the rumor mill to churn out details on the display, camera, and battery features of the upcoming Motorola flagship device. The details might hit the web anytime soon and we will keep you posted on the same.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: motorola news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 16:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X