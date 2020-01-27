Motorola Smartphone With Stylus Pen Surfaces As Moto G Stylus: Report News oi-Karan Sharma

It seems Motorola is stepping forward to launch another smartphone and this one is going to arrive with a dedicated stylus pen. The upcoming Motorola smartphone has been spotted on the Canadian government website as the Moto G Stylus. Last year the company launched the Moto G7 smartphone in February, and it has been expected that the company is planning for the launch of its upcoming smartphone with a stylus pen in the coming weeks. The Lenovo-owned company is also speculated to be working on a 2020 flagship smartphone called Motorola Edge+.

Popular leakster Evan Blass is also known as @evleaks on Twitter has leaked some images of the upcoming Motorola smartphone with a stylus. The leaker renders doesn't provide any specifications about the phone, however, it does show a punch-hole camera setup on the display along with protection of curved glass.

According to the reports, the stylus with the Moto G Stylus doesn't seem to feature a pressure-sensitive tip, like the one which is there on the Samsung Galaxy Note series. It seems that the upcoming Motorola smartphone is not going to be a top-end option from the company.

The leaked images of the Motorola G Stylus appears to be the first phone from the company to sport a stylus pen in the Android model. As per Radio Equipment List (REL) of the Government of Canada, the smartphone was listed with model number XT2043-4.

The Moto G Stylus received approval by the Canadian authority back on January 3 and with the same model number, the smartphone was surface on US FCC (Federal Communications Commission). However, the company has not confirmed anything about the specifications of the phone so far.

Meanwhile, Blass has also hinted on the development of flagship smartphone the Motorola Edge+. He mentioned the name of the phone on his tweet and suggested that the phone might sport a punch-hole display with a Verizon-lock.

According to the report, the company is planning for the launch of its Moto G Stylus soon and we can expect some more information in the upcoming weeks. Meanwhile, we would also recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt as the company has not confirmed any of this.

Source

Best Mobiles in India