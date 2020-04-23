Motorola Edge+, Motorola Edge Announced With Curved Display And 5G Support

Both these smartphones arrive with a curved display with punch-hole cutout and triple cameras at the rear. The edge screen on the new Motorola smartphones have a slew of customizations and features on Android 10.

Furthermore, the 90Hz AMOLED screens on these Motorola smartphones are called Endless Edge display by the company. Besides these, both phones run stock-like Android skin, feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, and support 5G connectivity.

Motorola Edge+, Motorola Edge Price

Motorola Edge+ is priced at $999 (approx. Rs. 76,000) and comes in two color options such as Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey. It is said to go on sale from May 14 in the U.S. via Verizon. On the other hand, Motorola Edge is priced at €699 (approx. Rs. 57,000) and comes in Midnight Magenta and Solar Black color variants. The standard variant is likely to be launched in select markets in the coming months.

Motorola Edge+ Specifications

Motorola Edge+ features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Endless Edge display curved on both sides. The screen has 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and an aspect ratio of 21:9. Under its hood, the smartphone employs an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC with inbuilt 5G modem teamed up with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage space.

For imaging, the Motorola Edge+ flaunts a triple-camera setup at its rear with a 108MP primary Samsung camera sensor with OIS, f/1.8 aperture, and laser autofocus, a 16MP 117-degree secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture and macro mode, and an 8MP telephoto lens with OIS, 3x optical zoom and support for 4K video recording at 60fps. The device features a 25MP selfie camera sensor within the punch-hole cutout.

Running Android 10, the device features My UX app, which integrates iconic Moto experiences and new Edge interface controls such as Edge notifications and Edge gaming. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within along with 15W TurboCharge wired and wireless charging support. Interestingly, there is support for reverse charging too. The other notable aspects include an in-display fingerprint sensor, splash-resistant coating, and stereo speakers tuned by Waves audio.

Motorola Edge Specifications

Talking about Motorola Edge, this device flaunts a similar design as the Plus variant and borrows some specs as well. While the display is the same as the Motorola Edge+, it has downgraded internals. The smartphone is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset with an inbuilt 5G modem along with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

Motorola Edge features triple rear cameras with a 64MP primary sensor in the place of 108MP while the other aspects remain the same. There is a 4500mAh battery with 15W TurboCharge fast charging support but it misses out on wireless charging and reverse charging capabilities.