Motorola Edge+ Renders Leak Showing Complete Design

Motorola Edge+ has been surfacing in rumor mills for quite some time. The upcoming flagship smartphone from the company has been spotted in numerous reports revealing what we can expect from it. There are speculations that the Verizon users in the U.S. will get their hands on the device as the Motorola Edge+ while it could be launched as Motorola One 2020 in the global markets.

Amidst these speculations, the popular tipster OnLeaks has joined hands with Pricebaba to share the renders of the alleged Motorola Edge+. The CAD renders reveal that the smartphone could feature a punch-hole waterfall display and a triple-camera setup at its rear.

Motorola Edge+ Renders Leak

From the leaked renders of the upcoming Motorola smartphone, it is clear that the device will have a stunning display. The CAD renders show the waterfall display with curved edges at the sides. And, there is a thin forehead and a relatively thicker chin. Also, we can see the tiny punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the screen to provide room for the selfie camera.

The tipster reveals that the Motorola Edge+ could measure 161.1 x 71.3 x 9.5mm in terms of dimensions wherein the thickness becomes 11.5mm taking the camera bump into consideration. The tipster speculates that the smartphone's display could measure 6.5-inch to 6.8-inch, which is in line with previous speculation hinting at a 6.67-inch FHD+ display and 90Hz refresh rate. Also, the in-display fingerprint sensor hints at the presence of an OLED display.

Moving on to the rear, the triple-camera setup is clearly seen with the three sensors arranged vertically at the top left corner. There seems to be dual-LED flash as well. Furthermore, we can see one noise-cancellation mic above the camera module and another one at the bottom of the rear panel. We can also see other aspects such as the 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, an ejectable SIM tray, speaker grille, power key and volume rockers.

Under its hood, we can expect the Motorola Edge+ to arrive with a Snapdragon 865 SoC teamed up with 8GB and 12GB RAM. The device is expected to Android 10 and support 5G connectivity. And, a 5170mAh battery is likely to power the device.

