Motorola Edge S 5G Officially Announced: First Smartphone With Snapdragon 870 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has introduced a new member to the Edge smartphone lineup. The latest offering is also enabled with 5G network support and is the first smartphone that is powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor. The mid-range offering's other key highlights are a dual-lens selfie camera module, an FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a fast-charging supported 5,000 mAh battery unit. The device has initially been announced in China and is yet to hit the global stores.

Motorola Edge S Hardware

Let's begin with the primary highlight. The Motorola Edge S has Qualcomm's new premium processor, under the hood. This octa-core processor is based on 7nm architecture and has one Cortex-A78 core which clocks at 3.2GHz. The chipset comes with 5G connectivity and has Adreno 650 GPU support.

The smartphone features a standard IPS LCD panel, however, it offers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is also HDR10 certified which will allow it to render 1080p videos on streaming platforms.

The Motorola Edge S has a dual punch-hole setup on the top-left corner of the display. It comprises a 16MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor for selfies and video calls. The rear camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture.

Additional cameras at the rear are a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a ToF sensor. Motorola has used a 5,000 mAh battery to power the Edge S.

The battery gets support for 20W fast charging. The device comes with IP52 certification which makes it splash resistant. It is announced with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB configuration.

Motorola Edge S Price.

The Motorola Edge S base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,500), while the 8GB RAM+128GB model is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs.. 27,000). The 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage option will cost CNY 2,799 (roughly Re. 31,600). The smartphone is up for pre-orders in Early Sunny and Emerald Ryuko shades.

Best Mobiles in India