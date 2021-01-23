Just In
Motorola Edge S Available For Pre-Orders Ahead Of Official Launch
Motorola has already confirmed the launch of the Motorola Edge S on January 26. The launch will be scheduled for 7.30 pm local time (5 pm IST). Now, the phone has been listed on JD.com for pre-orders ahead of its official launch. However, the exact price is yet to be revealed.
Besides, Lenovo China's general manager of mobile Chen Jin has also shared AnTuTu scores of the handset where it got scored 679,860 on the benchmarking site and 189,694 on the CPU test of AnTuTu. Further, it has received 290,268, 103,322, and 96,576 in the display, memory, and UX tests respectively.
Motorola Edge S: Everything We Know So Far
The upcoming flagship phone is already confirmed to run the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Recently shared live images on Weibo revealed that the device will have a glossy white finish at the rear and the camera setup will be placed into a square-shaped module at the top left corner of the back panel.
Besides, the Motorola Edge S is likely to have a 6.7-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a 105Hz refresh rate. There will be a dual-punch hole cutout for placing the dual-front camera. It is said to run ZUI based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. For storage, it is likely to come with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and is said to be available in multiple storage options.
Coming to the cameras, the handset is rumored to pack a quad-camera which will offer a 64MP main camera and a 16MP ultrawide angle camera. Upfront, it might feature a 16MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide angle lens for selfies. Other features of the phone are expected to include a 5,000 mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it is also said to come in 'Sky' and a 'Beryl' color options.
