Motorola Edge S Set For January 26 Launch; Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC Confirmed
Motorola is all set to announce the Motorola Edge S in China on January 26. Previously, the company had teased officially that the upcoming flagship device from Motorola will pack the Snapdragon 8XX series chipset; however, it did not reveal the exact chipset name. Now, the company has shared a poster to confirm the launch date of the handset. Even, the phone is also confirmed to run the newly announced Snapdragon 870 SoC.
Moto Edge S: What To Expect?
The upcoming Moto Edge S will be the world's first phone to run the Snapdragon 870 chipset which is a 7nm chipset with a clock speed of 3.2GHz. The Motorola Edge S is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a 105Hz refresh rate. There will be a dual-punch hole cutout to house the front camera. The processor is likely to be paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and said to come in multiple storage options.
It is rumored to pack a 5000 mAh battery; however, there is no word on the fast charging technology. Software-wise, the device believed to run ZUI based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. For cameras, it is said to have a quad-camera module including a 64MP main camera and a 16MP ultrawide angle camera. For selfies and videos, there will be a 16MP main sensor and an 8MP ultrawide angle lens at the front.
Lastly, it is expected to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. As of now, we know very little about the upcoming phone. As we are close to the launch, we can expect to get more info from the company.
Additionally, the company has another premium device in the pipeline called the Motorola Nio. Recently, the hand-on images of the phone revealed its design. Other features of the Nio are expected to include Snapdragon 865 processor, and a 5,000 mAh battery.
