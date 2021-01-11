Just In
Motorola Edge S To Launch Soon: What To Expect?
Motorola recently launched the Moto G Stylus (2021), Moto G Power (20201), Moto G Play (2021), and the Motorola One 5G Ace. The company has a range of devices including Motorola Capri, Caprip, Nio, Ibiza in its lineup. Now, the company is prepping up to bring a flagship device soon in China.
Lenovo China's General Manager Chen Jin took its official Weibo to make the announcement. The upcoming phone will be called the Motorola Edge S. He has further mentioned the flagship device will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series chipset. However, the exact chipset name is yet to be revealed. We might see the newly announced Snapdragon 888 SoC. Apart from this, nothing more is known at this moment. We can expect to get more details in the coming days.
Moreover, the recently launched Moto G Stylus (2021), and Motorola One 5G Ace are the mid-range offerings from the company, while the other two devices are budget-centric. The Motorola One 5G Ace runs the Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC, while the Moto G Stylus (2021) features Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor.
The main lens of the Moto G Stylus also supports 4K video recording at 30fps and the device also comes with a plastic body and water-repellent design. Other features of the Moto G Stylus (2021) include a 6.8-inch Full HD+ display, a quad-rear camera setup, and more. The Motorola One 5G Ace has also a 48MP main lens; however, it gets triple rear cameras.
On the other hand, the Moto G Power 2021 features include the Snapdragon 662 SoC, a 5,000 mAh battery, 48MP triple-lens setup, and more. Lastly, the Moto G Play comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, a dual-camera setup, LCD panel, and more.
