Motorola Edge S Pro With SD870, 144Hz Display Goes Official; Arriving In India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has added another model to its Edge series named the Edge S Pro in China. The smartphone comes as a rebranded version of the original Edge 20 Pro model that was launched last week in the global market. The smartphone is packed with premium-grade features such as a 144hz display, SD870 chipset, and much more.

Motorola Edge S Pro Features

The Motorola Edge S Pro offers identical features as the Edge 20 Pro. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a punch-hole cutout for the 32MP front camera sensor. The device also supports a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and SGS Eye protection.

The processing is handled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with Adreno 650 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. Further, the phone runs Android 11-based MYUI 2.0 and packs a 4520 mAh battery that comes with 30W fast-charging support.

There is a triple camera system at the rear consisting of a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120 FoV, an 8MP periscope lens with 50X digital, and 5x optical zoom. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Motorola Edge S Pro Price And Sale

The price of the Motorola Edge S Pro price has been set in China at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, CNY 2,699 (Rs. 31,000) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, CNY 2,999 (Rs. 34,400) for the 8GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 256GB versions will cost CNY 3,299 (Rs. 37,800). The Motorola Edge S Pro is currently up for pre-bookings in China and the sale is slated for August 10.

Motorola Edge S Pro: Coming To India?

The launch of the Edge 20 series was recently tipped by Mukul Sharma. According to him, two devices of the Motorola Edge 20 Series will be launched in India which is expected for this month.

He also suggested the smartphones will have flagship features which makes us believe both the standard and the Pro models might land in the country. Further, we expect the smartphone will be dubbed in India under the Edge 20 Pro moniker like the global market. However, we will have to wait for the official word on the same.

Best Mobiles in India