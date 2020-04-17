Motorola Edge Visits Google Play Console Ahead Of April 22 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola Edge is the upcoming premium mid-range smartphone series set to debut on April 22. The Lenovo-backed brand is said to bring the Motorola Edge and the Edge Plus whose highlight is said to be the curved waterfall display. We have come across various leaks on both the handsets revealing key design elements as well the hardware. Now, the standard model has visited Google Play Console. Following are the details:

According to the Google Play Console, Motorola will be equipping the Edge with an FHD+ panel that will deliver 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 440 PPI. While this listing doesn't mention the display size, previous leaks have tipped a 6.67-inch OLED panel.

The listing further notes the octa-core Qualcomm SM7250 processor powering the handset. This chipset is otherwise known as the Snapdragon 765 SoC. Accompanying the processor will be Adreno 620 GPU combined with 6GB RAM.

The device will come pre-loaded with Android 10 OS. No other detail has been listed on the Google Play Console related to the Motorola Edge's hardware. However, a recent leaked lice image of the Motorola Edge showcased a gradient rear panel sporting a triple-lens camera module.

The setup was seen positioned on the top-left corner with the LED flash adjacent to it. Also, the live image suggested a glass back panel with the Moto logo etched at the center. In terms of the ports and keys placement, the device is likely to store the SIM card tray on the left panel, while the right edge is said to accommodate the volume and the power keys.

As for the camera hardware, the leaked live image revealed a 64MP primary camera sensor at the rear. If the leaks are to be believed then the main sensor will be accompanied by an 8MP telephoto sensor and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there could be a 25MP snapper which will also help with the video calling. Rounding off the spec-sheet could be a 4,500 mAh battery unit with fast charging tech.

