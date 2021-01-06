Motorola G Play 2021 Renders And Features Tipped Again Via New Leak News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has a few devices lined up for launch in the first half of 2021. The company is said to be working on two devices from the 'G' series. The Moto G Stylus 2021 and the Moto G Play 2021 will be joining the company's mid-range smartphone lineup. We recently came across the leaked features of the former. Now, the render and specifications of the latter have been tipped online.

Moto G Play 2021 Leaked Renders And Specifcations

The Motorola G Play 2021 leaked renders and specifications have been tipped by The Voice. As per the report, the device will sport a waterdrop notch design. The device has slightly thick bezels (on the top and the chin). The handset will feature a dual-camera setup at the rear. The setup will be accommodated inside a square-shaped module.

The rear panel will also have the fingerprint scanner with the signature Moto 'M' logo inscribed. The smartphone will pack the volume and the power key on the right panel. Coming to the rumored hardware, the Moto G Play 2021 is said to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor.

It is worth mentioning that the device has earlier visited Geekbench and Google Play Console websites. The currently leaked features corroborate with the previous ones. The dual-lens setup at the rear will be housing a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP sensor.

The device is expected to come with an IPS LCD display that will have 720 x 1600 pixels FHD+ resolution. The smartphone will have a waterdrop notch which will feature a 5MP sensor for selfies.

The smartphone is expected to arrive with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. A 5,000 mAh battery unit is said to round up the spec-sheet. Motorola could announce the launch date of the Moto G Play 2021 in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen which markets will be the first to receive the unit.

