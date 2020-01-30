ENGLISH

    Motorola G Stylus Real-Life Images Reveal Design: Specs Tipped

    Motorola's upcoming smartphone with stylus support was recently spotted online via a leak. The handset was tipped to be the Moto Edge Plus. Some of its features were revealed by Geekbench. However, a new report online suggests a different moniker and also reveals the first set of live images along with some key hardware details.

    Motorola G Stylus Real-Life Images Reveal Design: Specs Tipped

     

    The Motorola G Stylus leaked live images come via 91Mobiles. The images reveal the design confirming all the elements suggested by the leaks in the past. Starting with the fascia, the handset is seen sporting an in-display camera cutout for the selfie snapper, placed on the top left. The bezels are slightly thick at the top and the chin.

    At the rear, there is a quad-camera setup which is positioned vertically on the top left corner. The 48MP primary camera is confirmed by the leaked image and the other sensor is likely a 117-degree wide-angle action camera. There is no information currently available on the remaining sensors.

    Besides, the camera module, the rear panel also houses a fingerprint scanner which has the Moto's 'M' logo inscribed. It is worth mentioning that there is no sight of the stylus pen in the leaked images. So, it can't be said for sure if the device will offer this feature or not.

    The report also notes some of the hardware features of the Moto G Stylus including an FHD+ display measuring between 6.3- 6.4-inches. It is said to arrive with a polycarbonate body material and feature a curved back. Under the hood, the device is said to draw its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6-series processor.

    But, the name of the chipset is undisclosed. It is likely to launch with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which will be expandable using a microSD card. Lastly, the report mentions a 4,000 mAh battery backing up the smartphone supported by fast charging tech. It is unknown when Motorola will unveil the Moto G Stylus. But, we might get some details on its availability in the coming days.

    Thursday, January 30, 2020, 17:33 [IST]
