    Motorola G100 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 90Hz Display Announced; Starts At Rs. 42,600

    Motorola G100 has been launched globally as the latest flagship device from the brand. Alongside, the company has also added another device named the G50 to its G-series. The Motorola G100 comes as a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge S which was launched in China in January. Key features of the handset include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 90Hz display, and much more.

    Motorola G100 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 90Hz Display Announced

     

    Moto G100 Price And Availability Details

    The price of the Moto G100 has been set at EUR 499.99 (around Rs. 42,600) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The phone will go on sale in Europe and Latin America soon. Furthermore, it will be available in Iridescent Ocean, Iridescent Sky, and Slate Grey color options.

    Motorola G100 Key Features

    The Moto G100 gets a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080x2,520 pixels) LCD display with 21:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10, and 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it gets its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option which is also expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. On the software front, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging tech.

    In terms of optics, the Moto G100 has a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, 16MP wide-angle sensor with 117-degree field of view, a 2MP telephoto sensor, and a TOF sensor. Upfront, the handset offers a dual-selfie camera setup that houses a 16MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary lens.

    For connectivity, the handset supports 5G, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Dimension-wise it measures 168 x 74 x 10mm and weighs 207 grams.

    Motorola G100 In India

    Currently, the company is strengthening its mid-range portfolio with the launch of a slew of devices in the country. However, we can expect to get the Motorola G100 in the future. In this price range, the phone will be a good alternative to the newly launched OnePlus 9R which also runs the same Snapdragon 870 chipset, and the price starts at Rs. 39,999.

    Read More About: motorola smartphones news
    Story first published: Friday, March 26, 2021, 14:18 [IST]
