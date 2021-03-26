Motorola Moto G50 With Triple Cameras Announced; Features, Price, Availablity News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola is revamping its smartphone lineup upgraded features. For one, Motorola is busy with the flagship Moto G100, tipped to launch in the global market soon. On the other hand, Motorola has silently released the Moto G50 in the European market. The mid-range smartphone draws power from the Snapdragon 480 chipset and offers some modest features.

Motorola Moto G50 Price, Availablity

Motorola Moto G50 is currently available in the European market. The Moto G50 is available in a single 4GB RAM variant with 64GB and 128GB storage options, starting from EUR 249.99 (around Rs. 21,350). The smartphone can be purchased in Aqua Green and Steel Grey color options. Motorola notes the Moto G50 will go on sale starting April 15. For now, there's no news about global availability or when it might arrive in the Indian market.

Motorola Moto G50 Features

The Moto G50 flaunts a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone offers a 720p screen resolution and a waterdrop notch as part of the design. The notch houses the 13MP camera for selfies and video calling. Additionally, there's a triple-camera setup at the rear.

The Moto G50 packs a 48MP primary shooter, a 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. Under the hood, the Moto G50 draws power from the Snapdragon 480 processor paired with 4GB RAM. As noted, users get the option of either 64GB or 128GB default storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card.

Other details include a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support. Connectivity options include the usual Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC support, and so on. The Moto G50, like all Moto smartphones, runs stock Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

Moto G50 Or Moto G 5G?

The Moto G50 comes as a modest smartphone with a budget price tag in comparison to several other smartphones the company is rolling out. For instance, the rumored Moto G 5G is said to pack much better features than the new Moto G50. For one, the Moto G 5G will include an FHD+ display and is rumored to be significantly cheaper than the Moto G50.

