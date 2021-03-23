Motorola G50 5G Spotted On TENAA; Design, Features Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know about the Motorola Ibiza phone which has already visited multiple certifications. The latest development confirms that the Motorola Ibiza phone will come as the Motorola G50 5G. The device with the model number XT2137-2 was recently spotted (via MySmartPrice) at the TENAA listing; revealing its design and key features.

Motorola G50 5G: What To Expect?

According to the TENAA listing, the smartphone will support 5G connectivity and pack a 5,000 mAh battery. The listing does not divulge the charging speed of the handset. The 3C certification listing suggested that the device will support 10W charging technology. However, considering the recently launched mid-range devices, we can expect the upcoming Motorola G50 5G will also pack at least 20W fast charging.

Further, the handset is listed to ship with Android 11 OS and will feature a triple camera at the back placed in a rectangular module along with an LED flash. Moreover, the live images of the Motorola G50 5G show a rear-positioned physical fingerprint sensor embedded with Moto Logo.

The volume, power buttons are appeared to have at the right edge of the device. It is also listed to measure 164.95 X 74.93 X 8.95mm in dimension. We have gathered this much info about the upcoming Motorola G50 5G from the TENAA listing.

Going by the previous report, the Motorola Ibiza aka the Motorola G50 5G was leaked with an IPS HD+ 90Hz display with a waterdrop notch for housing the selfie camera. Under the hood, it is said to get its power from the Snapdragon 480 5G SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB native storage which is also believed to support a microSD slot.

The triple camera setup on the Motorola G50 5G is also expected to include a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it might sport a 13MP sensor for the selfie. On the connectivity front, the phone will include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging. Even, the India launch of the Motorola Ibiza was previously teased by tipster Mukul Sharma and hinted to be an affordable 5G device.

