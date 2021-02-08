Just In
Motorola Ibiza 5G India Launch Tipped For February; Affordable Than Moto G 5G?
Motorola Ibiza India launch seems to be around the corner. Recently, the handset made its appearance on Geekbench. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma hints that the handset will be launching soon with the Moto G40 moniker.
Additionally, the company has a few more devices in the pipeline including the Motorola Nio, Motorola Capri, and the Capri Plus. Among them, the Nio is said to be a high-end device with the Snapdragon 865 SoC, while the Motorola Capri and the Capri Plus are believed to be mid-range smartphones. Coming back to the Motorola Ibiza which is said to be a budget 5G-enabled handset with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC.
Motorola Ibiza India Launch Tipped
As per the tipster, the handset could launch by this month. Besides, a report by Techniknews also hints that the Motorola Ibiza might debut in the first quarter of the year. However, there is no official info regarding the India launch as of now. So, we will suggest you take this with a pinch of salt.
[Exclusive] Motorola is soon going to launch a new budget 5g smartphone with a 90Hz IPS LCD panel in India. Could likely be the Ibiza.— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 5, 2021
Feel free to retweet.#Motorola
Motorola Ibiza Details: Everything We Know So Far
As far as features are concerned, the Motorola Ibiza is expected to sport an HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is likely to get its power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM, and 128GB native storage.
In terms of software, the handset might ship with Android 11 OS out-of-the-box as per the WiFi Alliance certification listing. A 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the handset and it is said to pack a 48MP triple camera setup at the back. The main camera rumored to be accompanied by a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, it is likely to get a 13MP sensor at the front.
Going by the Geekbench listing, the Motorola Ibiza with the model number XT2137-2 managed to score 2466 points in the single-core test and 6223 points in the multi-core test.
Motorola Ibiza Expected Price
As per the tipster, the Motorola Ibiza will be a budget 5G-enabled handset. Currently, the Moto G 5G with the Snapdragon 750G is the latest affordable handset from the company. Comparing the features of the upcoming phone, we can expect it will cost less than the Moto G 5G.
