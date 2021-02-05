Motorola Ibiza With 5G Support Spotted On Geekbench Listing News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this year, we came across reports regarding a few new smartphones from Motorola. Notably, the alleged codenames of these upcoming smartphones are believed to be Nio, Ibiza and Capri. Word is that these smartphones are all set to be launched sometime in the first quarter of 2021.

As per reports, Motorola Nio is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, making it a high-end model. On the other hand, the Motorola Capri and Capri Plus are said to be mid-range smartphones that support 4G connectivity. Finally, talking about the Motorola Ibiza, it is likely to be a 5G smartphone featuring a Snapdragon 400 processor.

Motorola Ibiza Geekbench Listing

Now, a device alleged to be the Motorola Ibiza has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. From the leaked benchmark listing, it looks like the Ibiza will carry the model number XT2137-2. Even the motherboard carries the Ibiza codename.

Detailing on the benchmark listing, it looks like the device will run the latest iteration of Android OS, which is Android 11 topped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. We believe that it could get the power from a Snapdragon 480 SoC as it is the cheapest Qualcomm chipset to support 5G connectivity.

For now, the Vivo Y31s and Oppo A93 5G are powered by budget 5G SoC. The speculation is that the Ibiza will use 6GB RAM with this processor.

When it comes to performance, the Motorola Ibiza seems to have scored 2466 points in the single-core test and 6223 points in the multi-core test. Notably, the tests were carried out on Geekbench 4.

What To Expect

Furthermore, the upcoming Motorola smartphone has also been spotted on the WiFi Alliance certification listing featuring Android 11 and support for dual-band WiFi connectivity.

As of now, only these details regarding the upcoming Motorola smartphone. We need to wait for further confirmation from the company to know more about the device. As this 5G smartphone from Motorola could be launched in the first quarter of the year, we can expect further reports to surface sometime soon.

Most Viewed Videos

Best Mobiles in India