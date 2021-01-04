Motorola Ibiza With 90Hz Display Reportedly In Works; Launch Timeline Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola has several smartphones in the pipeline for the coming days. We already know about the company is working on Capri and Nio smartphones. Now, the company is reportedly working on a 5G-enabled handset with the codename Motorola Ibiza. According to an earlier report, the Nio will be a flagship handset that will run the Snapdragon 865 chipset, while the Capri and the Capri Plus will be mid-range devices that are tipped to launch in Q1 2021.

On the other, the Motorola Ibiza is said to be an affordable device. According to a report by TechnikNews, the Motorola Ibiza will come with model number 'XT2137'. The launch of the handset is also tipped for the first quarter of 2021. However, the company has not shared any details about the device.

Motorola Ibiza Leaked Details

In terms of features, the smartphone will feature an HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 90Hz screen refresh rate. Further, the smartphone will have a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. Under its hood, the smartphone is expected to get its power from the SM4350 5G Snapdragon chipset, which is speculated to be the Snapdragon 4-series 5G chipset that is yet to be official. A 5,000 mAh battery might fuel the device and it is also expected to run Android 11.

The phone is said to come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Moving on to the optics, the Motorola Ibiza is expected to feature a triple-camera setup which might offer a 48MP Samsung (s5kgm1st) main sensor, 5MP Samsung (s5k5e9) sensor, and 2MP OmniVision (ov02b1b) depth sensor. Upfront, the handset is likely to sport a 13MP Samsung (s5k3l6) lens. Apart from this, nothing much is known about the phone. However, we can expect to get more details in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India