Motorola Nio Geekbench Listing With 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC

Motorola is believed to unveil a new high-end smartphone carrying the codename Nio. The primary specifications of the device have already emerged online last month. Also, we saw the leaked image of the phone shedding light on the front design. Now, the upcoming Motorola smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database.

Motorola Nio Geekbench Listing

As per the Geekbench listing in question, the Motorola Nio has been listed with the model number XT2125. This smartphone is believed to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC teamed up with 8GB of RAM and run Android 11 out-of-the-box. These aspects are not listed by the benchmarking database but these are in line with the previously leaked specs.

Motorola Nio Rumored Specifications

When it comes to the rumored specifications of the upcoming Motorola smartphone revealed by a report, it looks like the device will arrive in a single storage configuration with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. However, we can expect another high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space as well.

In addition to this, a leaked image sharer by the well-known tipster Evan Blass shows the front of the Motorola Nio clearly. Going by the same, the smartphone will arrive with a punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor and feature 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

When it comes to the other rumored specifications, the Motorola Nio is believed to flaunt a FHD+ display with a 105Hz refresh rate and get the power from a 5000mAh battery. The imaging aspects of the device include a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary OmniVision OV64B sensor with a wide-angle lens, a 16MP OmniVision OV16A10 secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP OmniVision OV02B1B tertiary sensor.

At the front, it is believed to flaunt a dual-camera setup with a 16MP OmniVision OV16A1Q main wide-angle lens and an 8MP Samsung S5K4H7 ultra-wide-angle lens.

