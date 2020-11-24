Motorola ‘Nio' Could Be Next Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 865 SoC News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Over recent years, Motorola has been focusing highly on the budget and mid-range market segment with its Moto G and Moto X series of smartphones. Earlier this year, Motorola launched a flagship smartphone - the Motorola Edge+. The premium Edge series smartphones use the Snapdragon 865 SoC (the flagship chipset back then).

However, this smartphone carries a high price tag and failed to receive positive reviews due to some shortcomings. It looks like Motorola wants to fix the gap with a new flagship offering, which isn't that expensive. Recent reports claim that the upcoming Motorola smartphone could see the light of the day sometime in early 2021.

Motorola 'Nio' Details Out

As per TechnikNews along with Adam Conway, Motorola is prepping a new high-end smartphone carrying the model number XT2125. This smartphone appears to be codenamed Nio and get the power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset similar to the previous flagship - the Motorola Edge+.

Detailing on the Motorola Edge+, the smartphone is believed to arrive in a single storage configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. We can expect the device to arrive in another high-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space as well but there is no word regarding the same.

Furthermore, the publication reveals that the Motorola Nio might flaunt a FHD+ display of 560 x 1080 pixel resolution and unknown screen size. The display appears to have a refresh rate of 90Hz. At the front, the Motorola Nio seems to sport a dual-camera setup for selfies comprising a 16MP OmniVision OV16A1Q wide-angle primary sensor and a secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle Samsung S5K4H7 lens.

The upcoming Motorola Nio flagship smartphone is believed to arrive with dual-SIM support and run Android 11 out-of-the-box. The device is believed to launch in the first quarter of 2021 and arrive as the successor to the Motorola Edge+. Probably, we can expect to know further details regarding the upcoming Motorola smartphone in the coming weeks or months.

