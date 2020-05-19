Motorola Edge+ With 108MP Camera Launched In India: Price, Offers And More

Being on par with the other Android biggies in the market, the Motorola Edge+ comes with notable specs including a curved OLED display, the most powerful octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC, a whopping 108MP primary camera sensor, and support for 5G connectivity. Check out further details regarding the Motorola smartphone here.

Motorola Edge+ Specifications

The Motorola Edge+ bestows a 6.67-inch FHD+ curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, HDR10+ and a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner of the screen. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a Snapdragon 865 SoC teamed up with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage space.

When it comes to the imaging department, the Motorola Edge+ comes with a triple-camera setup with a whopping 108MP Samsung primary sensor with 0.8-micron pixel size, OIS, laser autofocus and f/1.8 aperture, a 16MP secondary 117-degree wide-angle-lens with the ability to click macro shots and f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP tertiary telephoto lens with support for 3x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. The camera can record 6K videos at 30fps. There is a 25MP selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture at the front.

Running Android 10, the Motorola Edge+ bundles goodies such as an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a water repellent coating, standard connectivity aspects including 5G (SA and NSA) and dual-SIM support. A 5000mAh battery powers the smartphone with support for 18W wired and 15W wireless fast charging. Also, it has 5W wireless reverse charging support.

Motorola Edge+ Price And Availability

Motorola Edge+ is priced at Rs. 74,999 and will be up for pre-order on Flipkart starting from today. The sale of this smartphone will debut on May 26. The smartphone will be available in Smokey Sangria and Thunder Gray color options. Notably, there are some attractive launch offers as well. On choosing to buy the smartphone using an ICICI Bank credit card, buyers will get Rs. 7,500 instant discount. Even offline buyers can get this discount on choosing EMI payment options.

Should You Buy Motorola Edge+?

The Motorola Edge+ comes with highlights such as an Endless Edge display, which wraps 90 degrees around the edges, My UX for customization with moto experiences, advanced music playback controls, a 108MP sensor, and audio tuning tech from Waves. Notably, these aspects give an upper hand to the Motorola Edge+ as compared to its rivals. So, if you are interested in experiencing these premium aspects and do not have any budget constraints, then you can buy the Motorola Edge+.