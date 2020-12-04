Motorola Nio Image Leaked; Display, Front Camera Details Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola's Moto G 5G caught everyone's attention with its immersive display and efficient performance. Now, the company is gearing up to launch a new smartphone series named Nio. Reports suggest the Motorola Nio could launch in Q1 2021. More recently, tipster Evan Blass shared the first leaked image of the Motorola Nio that reveals the front design and display.

Motorola Nio Image Leaked

The first prominent feature spotted on the Motorola Nio image is the dual-selfie camera. The display seems to have two punch-hole cutouts rather than having a single wide notch like sported on the Vivo V20 Pro. The image also highlights a slightly thick chin below, but narrow bezels at the borders.

Motorola Nio: What To Expect

Since the tipster released only a single image of the display, we're unclear about several features the upcoming phone might sport. To keep the speculations going, Blass shared that the Motorola Nio could include 8GB RAM and 245GB default storage. He also hinted that it would be fueled by a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging support.

Additionally, the upcoming Motorola Nio could feature a USB Type-C port to support DisplayPort Alternate Mode to easily connect with other external displays. This syncs with the new video Motorola released recently, where it portrayed a desktop mode. For all we know, the video contained subtle hints of the upcoming Motorola Nio.

To note, this isn't the first time we're hearing of Motorola Nio. Previous leaks suggested that the upcoming phone would flaunt a 1080p FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. That said, reports also hint at a 150Hz refresh rate support on the Motorola Nio, though it hasn't been confirmed yet.

Although the rear panel design hasn't been leaked yet, the Motorola Nio is rumored to feature a triple-camera setup with a 64MP OmniVision OV64B lens. The other two sensors include a 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The front dual-camera setup will reportedly pack a 16MP + 8MP shooters.

Looking at the spec-sheet, the phone could also include 5G support with a price tag under Rs. 30,000. The upcoming phone is speculated to launch early in 2021 and we expect to get more info in the coming weeks.

