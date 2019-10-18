Motorola G8 Play Hands-On Images Reveal Triple-Rear Cameras And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola G8 series is set to launch on October 24, 2019 in Brazil. Ahead of the launch, the specifications of the expected variants in this series have started surfacing online. We recently came across the leaks of Motorola G8 Plus. Now, the internet has given us a sneak peek on another model - the Motorola G8 Plus. The device's hands-on images have surfaced online revealing the front and the rear panel.

Motorola G8 Play Hands-On Images Leaked Online

The Motorola G8 Play hands-on images come via Tudocelular.com which is a Brazilian publication. And, the renders corroborates with the previous leaks. The latest leak reveals a 6.2-inch HD+ display panel on the device.

The renders suggest a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and a bottom bezel. The leaked images show the display wrapped with a sticker listed with some of the specifications.

The sticker indicates an octa-core chipset but doesn't reveal the make (Snapdragon or MediaTek). However, a MediaTek chipset is speculated to power the device. While there is no mention of the software, we can expect the latest Android OS with stock Android experience.

There is a triple-lens camera setup at the rear panel aligned vertically. One of the sensors is housed separately at the top followed by two more lenses and the LED flash in one module. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner neatly tucked inside the Motorola logo. We have seen this set up on some previous Motorola devices as well.

Currently, there is no word on the sensors, but we can expect at least a 48MP sensor accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle and depth sensor. Also, the leak doesn't reveal the battery and connectivity options, but more information is likely to surface ahead of the October 24 launch.

The Motorola G8 Play is tipped to launch at BRL 1,099 (Rs. 18,784 approx). Motorola is also expected to launch the standard Moto G8 and the Moto G8 Plus alongside the G8 Play. We expect the company to reveal the official launch date of the Moto G8 series in India soon.

