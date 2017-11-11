Motorola makes a significant comeback in the third quarter of 2017

While Samsung and Apple have been dominating the mobile market Lenovo owned brand Motorola has now made a significant comeback in the U.S. in the third quarter this year. The company has almost doubled its volumes and market share annually and has been the fastest growing brand according to Counterpoint Research.

The report noted that in the U.S. the smartphone shipments remained flat during the third quarter. However, Motorola, ZTE and LG registered strong gains and Verizon remained the largest smartphone sales channel.

"Motorola jumped back into the top five rankings after a long time. Motorola's focus on affordable devices for prepaid/unlocked market and breaking out from Verizon's shadows helped drive growth during the quarter," said Research Analyst Archana Srinivasan.

Motorola also benefitted in terms of visibility with presence across all four of the major carriers with its Moto Z2 Force Edition in the premium segment. "The Moto E series was actually the key volume driver for Motorola during the quarter across prepaid and open channels," Srinivasan added.

Verizon had a good quarter and remained the biggest channel for smartphone sales, followed by T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint.

"LG had a strong quarter recording highest ever volume for the third quarter closing on Samsung volumes, especially at T-Mobile & Sprint," said Research Director Neil Shah.

The Moto E4 and LG Stylo 3 were also solid performers. LG grew its share to 17.6 percent.

ZTE grew its smartphone volumes 34 percent (year-on-year) whereas Apple iPhone 7 remained the most popular smartphone in the U.S.

Source: IANS