Motorola Moto E6 spotted on FCC listing with 3,000 mAH battery

Last week the detailed specifications about the Motorola Moto E6 surfaced on the web but somehow it was unable to leak anything about the battery capacity of the phone. But, today the smartphone has been spotted on the FCC listing which revealed the battery specs. According to the listing, the Moto E6 will be fuelled by with a 3,000mAh battery. This means the smartphone will arrive with a 1,000 smaller battery than its predecessor.

According to the FCC listing, the Moto E6 was spotted with the model number XT2005-3 and codename "surfna" and the FCC ID was IHDT56YA3. The listing also comes with a diagram of the smartphone's back panel which reveals a camera module setup in the centre of the panel, contradicting the leak render which suggested that the camera setup will be on the top-left corner.

The diagram suggests that the Motorola Moto E6 will be 158mm diagonally wide which means it will sport a 6.22-inch, but the display size is expected to be 5.45-inch with a resolution of 1440x720 pixels.

Apart from battery and camera placement, the rest of the rumored specifications remains the same for the Moto E6. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 430 SoC, clubbed with a 2GB RAM with 32GB of onboard storage. On the optical front, it is said to sport a 13-megapixel camera sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, it will house a 5-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

