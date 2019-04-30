Moto E6 specifications leak suggesting imminent launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Moto E6 is expected to be launched alongside Moto E6 Plus and Moto E6 Play.

Motorola has been hitting the headlines for the launch of the foldable RAZR smartphone of late. But this does not mean that the company is not going to launch the affordable E series phones. Until now, there were no reports regarding the E series phones but now the key specifications of the alleged Moto E6 have been revealed.

As per a tweet by Mishaal Rahmaan of XDA Developers, the Moto E6 could be codenamed 'Surfna'. He has revealed the key specifications of the smartphone and cites that it could be launched in the U.S. on specific carriers.

Motorola Moto E6 ("surfna")

* Launching in U.S. on carriers (not sure which ones)

* 32-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

* 2GB RAM

* 16/32GB storage

* 13MP f/2.0 S5K3L6 rear camera

* 5MP f/2.0 S5K5E9 front camera

* Android 9 Pie

* 5.45" 720x1440 display (not 100% sure on this one) — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 29, 2019

Moto E6 specifications leak

Going by the tweet, the alleged Moto E6 will arrive with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The device is likely to be powered by a 32-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space.

When it comes to the imaging aspects, this upcoming Motorola smartphone is believed to arrive with a single 13MP S5K3L6 rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP S5K5E9 selfie camera with a similar aperture. It is also said that the affordable smartphone will run Android 9 Pie out of the box. The major detail that remains unknown is the battery capacity of this smartphone.

Q2 launch likely

Though the Moto E6 is tipped to be launched in the U.S., there is no word regarding when we can expect the launch to happen. Given that the Moto E5 was launched in three variants, we can expect the Moto E6 to be launched alongside Moto E6 Plus and Moto E6 Play. And, these devices might see the light of the day sometime this quarter quarter.

Going by the previous E series smartphones, we can expect the Moto E6 series to be priced reasonably and the Plus variant might have a capacious 5000mAh battery. However, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company.