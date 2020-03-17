ENGLISH

    Moto E6s With 13MP Camera, MediaTek Helio P22 Announced

    By
    |

    Motorola has added a new device to its E series dubbed as the Moto E6s, adding to the list with the Moto E6, Moto E6 Play, and the Moto E6 Plus. The new Moto E6s is a low-budget smartphone, just like the other E series devices and packs modest specifications. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

    Motorola Moto E6s Announced With MediaTek Helio P22

     

    Moto E6s Features

    The Moto E6s packs a waterdrop notch on the 6.1-inch IPS LCD Max Vision display with HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The notch houses a 5MP selfie camera. Other camera details include a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor.

    There's also an LED flash placed along with the camera at the rear, which is made up of polycarbonate. A fingerprint sensor is integrated with the logo of the company. A 3,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone with 5W charging support. As a budgeted smartphone, there's no fast charging tech for the Moto E6s.

    Other details of the Moto E6s include the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset packed under the hood paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB native storage. Motorola has included the option for further storage expansion via a microSD card.

    Moto E6s Specifications, Price

    The Moto E6s packs both single and dual SIM variants with the usual connectivity support of 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, and MicroUSB. The design of the Moto E6s is quite similar to the Moto E6 Plus and has a water repellent finish.

    Motorola is yet to announce the pricing of the Moto E6s. The company said that the phone will be available in Latin America, Europe, and Asia in the coming weeks. The Moto E6s will be available in Peacock Blue and Sunrise Red shades. The Moto E6s could be popular for budget-conscious buyers, especially in India.

    Read More About: news mobiles smartphones motorola moto
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 12:06 [IST]
